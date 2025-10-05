Duchess of Sussex watches Pierpaolo Piccioli fashion show
- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended Paris Fashion Week to support her friend, fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.
- She was present at the Balenciaga show on Saturday night, marking her first return to fashion shows in over a decade.
- Piccioli recently assumed the role of creative director for Balenciaga, following a 25-year tenure at Valentino.
- The Duchess wore a white outfit, comprising wide-leg trousers and a blazer from the collection, for the event.
- Meghan and Piccioli share a long-standing friendship and have collaborated on designs for significant public appearances.