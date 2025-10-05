Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Duchess of Sussex watches Pierpaolo Piccioli fashion show

Meghan was in the french capital to watch some Paris Fashion Week shows
Meghan was in the french capital to watch some Paris Fashion Week shows (Getty Images for Balenciaga)
  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended Paris Fashion Week to support her friend, fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.
  • She was present at the Balenciaga show on Saturday night, marking her first return to fashion shows in over a decade.
  • Piccioli recently assumed the role of creative director for Balenciaga, following a 25-year tenure at Valentino.
  • The Duchess wore a white outfit, comprising wide-leg trousers and a blazer from the collection, for the event.
  • Meghan and Piccioli share a long-standing friendship and have collaborated on designs for significant public appearances.
