Top cruise firm to offer larger cabins for families
- P&O Cruises is set to introduce new five-berth cabins on three of its ships, Arvia, Britannia, and Iona, starting from summer 2026.
- This move aims to make holidays at sea more appealing for larger families, as cruise lines typically allow a maximum of four guests per cabin.
- Fifty new five-berth cabins will be added across the three vessels, featuring a double bed, a sofa bed for two, and an additional top bunk.
- The expanded accommodation options will include balcony cabins and conservatory mini suites, allowing families of five to stay together in one space.
- Paul Ludlow, president of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, highlighted that these new cabins will make family holidays easier, more comfortable, and better value.