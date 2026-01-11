Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Paddy McGuinness reveals dramatic body transformation

Paddy McGuinness shows off incredible weight loss transformation
  • Paddy McGuinness revealed a dramatic physical transformation after completing a 75-day fitness challenge.
  • The 52-year-old comedian shared the results on Instagram, admitting he had previously "let myself go".
  • He began the intensive fitness regime in September, showcasing his progress to his two million followers.
  • McGuinness expressed his amazement at what can be achieved in a short period with sufficient willpower.
  • The Take Me Out presenter is now reportedly seeking his next personal challenge.
