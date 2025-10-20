The best time to watch Orionids meteor shower as it peaks tonight
- The Orionids meteor shower is set to peak Tuesday morning, offering excellent viewing conditions due to the arrival of a new moon, which minimizes light interference.
- During its peak, stargazers can expect to witness up to 20 meteors per hour, with viewing opportunities continuing until November 7.
- This annual shower is caused by debris left behind by Halley’s Comet, which passes near Earth approximately every 75 years.
- For optimal viewing, it is recommended to watch after midnight or in the early pre-dawn hours, from a location away from city lights.
- The next major meteor shower, the Southern Taurids, is anticipated to peak on November 5, though this will coincide with a full moon.