Noel Edmonds and Cliff Richard wow fans as they share their combined age
- Noel Edmonds and Cliff Richard reunited in New Zealand, where they joked about their combined age of 161 years.
- The 76-year-old former Deal Or No Deal host and the 85-year-old singer performed a duet of "The Young Ones".
- The reunion was shared in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, 17 November.
- Edmonds thanked Richard for his long-standing kindness, recalling their first meeting years ago.
- They first met on his 1986 Christmas show.