Noel Edmonds and Cliff Richard wow fans as they share their combined age

Noel Edmonds and Cliff Richard reveal combined age as they reunite
  • Noel Edmonds and Cliff Richard reunited in New Zealand, where they joked about their combined age of 161 years.
  • The 76-year-old former Deal Or No Deal host and the 85-year-old singer performed a duet of "The Young Ones".
  • The reunion was shared in a video posted to Instagram on Monday, 17 November.
  • Edmonds thanked Richard for his long-standing kindness, recalling their first meeting years ago.
  • They first met on his 1986 Christmas show.
