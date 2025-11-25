Nicole Kidman says her daughters can ‘shrug off’ scrutiny more readily than her generation
- Nicole Kidman discussed with Ariana Grande how her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, navigate growing up in the public eye.
- Kidman observed that her daughters possess an 'armour' due to social media, enabling them to 'shrug off' scrutiny more readily than her generation.
- Ariana Grande shared her own experience of fame, describing the constant dissection of her life as 'very drastic' and 'exhausting'.
- Grande expressed a desire to be more outspoken but often manages the pressures of public life through meditation.
- Kidman's daughter, Sunday Rose, recently made her second appearance on the runway for Miu Miu during Paris Fashion Week.