Grumpy looking Nicola Peltz pulled into posing for Beckham family photo in resurfaced video

Nicola Peltz reluctant to pose for Beckham family red carpet photo in resurfaced footage
  • Resurfaced footage from 2023 shows Nicola Peltz being pulled into a family photo at the Beckham Netflix documentary premiere in London.
  • The video depicts Brooklyn Beckham placing his arm around his wife, drawing her closer to him and the Beckham family for the cameras.
  • This footage has re-emerged following Brooklyn Beckham's recent statement regarding an ongoing family feud.
  • On Monday, 19 January, Brooklyn Beckham, 26, posted on Instagram, claiming his 'controlling' parents are attempting to ruin his relationship.
  • He announced his decision not to reconcile with his family, stating he is 'standing up' for himself for the first time.
