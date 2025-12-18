Tourist hot spot unveils new tourism strategy to draw in 25 million visitors
- The Ontario government has unveiled its multi-billion-dollar Destination Niagara Strategy, aiming to transform Niagara Falls into a year-round, world-class tourism destination.
- Key proposals include a large-scale amusement park, a towering observation wheel, expanded casino and gaming options, and new immersive arts and cultural attractions.
- The strategy seeks to attract 25 million visitors annually and inject approximately $3 billion into Ontario’s economy, with a significant portion of visitors expected from New York State.
- A major initiative involves redeveloping the historic Toronto Power Generating Station into a boutique hotel and multi-use visitor destination, with a grand opening planned for 2027 or 2028.
- The plan also incorporates significant transportation improvements, such as enhanced highway access, expanded GO Train service, and upgrades to Niagara District Airport, to boost the regional economy and create thousands of jobs.