UK braces for severe flu season as NHS issues ‘jab SOS’
- Experts warn that thousands could die from flu in the UK this winter, following a more than doubling of flu deaths in England last year to 7,757.
- Child flu deaths also increased from 34 to 53, and the current flu season began unusually early in October, leading to a rise in hospital admissions, particularly among children aged five to 14.
- The UK is preparing for a potentially severe flu season, with the situation being compared to Australia's worst-ever flu season, which is often seen as a predictor for the UK.
- NHS leaders have issued a "flu jab SOS", urging eligible people to get vaccinated as soon as possible, highlighting that flu cases are already triple what they were at this time last year.
- Over 2.4 million vaccination appointments are available next week, with health officials stressing that the vaccine is the best defence against serious illness and hospitalisation, especially for vulnerable groups.