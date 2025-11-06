Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people could die from flu this winter, experts have warned, after figures suggested the number of flu deaths more than doubled last year.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimates show that deaths from flu in England stood at 7,757 last winter compared to 3,555 the year before - child deaths involving flu also increased from 34 to 53.

The UK is braced for a spate of flu deaths this winter, with NHS leaders issuing a “flu jab SOS” urging people to get protected.

Official data suggested flu season started unusually early in October causing flu hospital admissions to rise, with cases highest in children aged between five and 14.

The warning follows the biggest flu season in Australia’s history, which is often seen as an accurate predictor of what the UK can expect.

Dr Suzanna McDonald, national lead for the influenza programme at UKHSA, said: “Flu has hit early this year and will only spread in the coming weeks.

“Many people often think they have flu when they only have a bad cold.

“If you get flu, it is nasty and for some more vulnerable it can be deadly.

“If you’re eligible it is because you are at greater risk.

“If you’ve not yet had a flu vaccine, don’t regret it later – stay strong and get vaccinated – as soon as possible.”

UKHSA graph showing influenza cases of 28 October 2025, influenza positivity in week 43 increased with a weekly average positivity rate of 8.2 per cent compared with 6.1 per cent in the previous week. ( UKHSA )

At St George’s, Epsom and St Helier hospitals, chief nursing officer, Elaine Clancy, said the NHS trust was preparing for a bad winter.

She said: “Last flu season was particularly nasty and we’re very concerned that this year could be even worse – we’re preparing for a spike of flu onto our wards.

“We see people dying every year from flu and sadly thousands more will likely this year. I strongly recommend booking your jab now, as it takes up to 14 days to fully kick-in.”

Amy Clare, 34, from Sutton, said her son Jonah became seriously unwell with flu aged five weeks and was rushed to Epsom Hospital in the winter of 2022.

He was admitted the day before Christmas Eve.

She said: “When the doctor told us we’d be spending Christmas in hospital, I was devastated. But he was in the best place to get better.

“The care we received from the moment we walked into A&E was fantastic.

“The staff immediately knew something wasn’t right and they were with us every step of the way, running tests and checking on Jonah constantly.”

NHS England said it was making 2.4 million vaccination slots available next week, which it said was enough to vaccinate the whole of Greater Manchester or Botswana.

Duncan Burton, chief nursing officer for England, said: “With just weeks left to ensure best protection against the worst of the flu season, we are issuing an urgent SOS to the eligible people who have yet to get jabbed this year.

“It is vital that the public use the over 2.4 million available appointments we have running next week to stamp out this early wave of flu cases and help shield themselves ahead of winter, when viruses tend to circulate and the NHS faces increased pressure on its services.

“The vaccine is proven to be safe and help prevent those at risk from getting seriously ill and even hospitalised from flu – so please check your local pharmacy, book an appointment online or by calling 119, or speak to your GP practice today about your winter flu vaccine.”

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under-65s in clinical risk groups, pregnant women, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline social care workers, and health and social care staff as well as children.

Public health minister, Ashley Dalton, said: “Vaccination is the best form of defence against flu – particularly for the most vulnerable.

“With flu cases already triple what they were this time last year, I urge everyone eligible to take up one of the 2.4 million appointments available next week.”