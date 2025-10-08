Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Molly Mae on Tommy Fury relationship: ‘I never know what tomorrow is going to bring’

Video Player Placeholder
Molly Mae admits uncertainty about future with Tommy Fury in latest trailer for Behind It All series 2
  • Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her uncertainty about the future of her relationship with Tommy Fury, despite the couple having rekindled their romance.
  • The former Love Island star also spoke about her "full-on" motherhood journey with her daughter Bambi and her fears of being cancelled.
  • These insights come from a new trailer for "Molly-Mae: Behind It All" Series 2, released on Wednesday.
  • The series, which documents her busy life balancing work, family, and her relationship, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime on 18 October.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in