Molly-Mae shuts down fan theories of Tommy Fury ‘re-proposal’
- Molly-Mae Hague has addressed fan speculation that Tommy Fury will re-propose to her after the couple rekindled their relationship.
- The pair, who met on ITV dating show Love Island, had previously split in August 2024, more than a year after their engagement.
- Hague and Fury welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023 and confirmed they were back together in May 2025.
- Hague discussed the speculation in a YouTube vlog posted on Thursday, 8 January, which documented their Maldives holiday.
- She revealed that she had received messages from fans suggesting that Fury would propose again during their trip.