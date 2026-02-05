Molly Mae reveals she is pregnant in home movie-style post with Tommy and Bambi
- Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is pregnant with her second child.
- The 26-year-old shared the news in a black and white video posted to Instagram on Thursday, 5 February.
- The video featured her with a visible baby bump alongside her daughter Bambi, who was wearing a 'big sister' jumper.
- Her partner, Tommy Fury, also appeared in the home movie-style footage, embracing Molly-Mae.
- The Instagram post, shared with her 8.5 million followers, was captioned 'Soon to be four'.
