Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Popular canned drink to be discontinued after 80 years

Orange Juice Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
  • Minute Maid is discontinuing its range of frozen products, including its iconic frozen orange juice concentrate, which was first introduced in 1946.
  • The Coca-Cola Co., which owns Minute Maid, stated the decision was made in response to changing consumer preferences, with the discontinuation set for April.
  • The move affects all Minute Maid frozen juices, such as lemonade and limeade, as the company shifts focus to its fresh juice lines.
  • Consumers have expressed disappointment and nostalgia for the breakfast staple, which was valued for its convenience and cost-effectiveness.
  • The frozen juice category has seen declining sales, with U.S. sales of frozen beverages falling nearly 8 percent, alongside rising prices and competition from other drink options.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in