Beyoncé among co-chairs for 2026 Met Gala
- The Met Gala 2026 has announced Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman will join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs.
- A gala host committee for the event has also been revealed, including musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and Sam Smith, among other notable figures.
- The dress code for the May 4 gala is yet to be announced, but it will align with the theme of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's upcoming 'Costume Art' exhibition.
- The 'Costume Art' exhibition, opening on May 10, 2026, will celebrate "the dressed body" in art through the centuries, organised thematically by different body types.
- This exhibition will inaugurate the new 1,115 square metre Conde M. Nast galleries, providing a dedicated and expansive space for spring Costume Institute displays.