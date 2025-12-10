Met Gala announces star-studded quartet as co-chairs for 2026 event

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Gala has announced its co-chairs for the 2025 event, with Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman joining Vogue’s Anna Wintour to host fashion’s biggest night next May.

Williams’ role marks her first time as a co-chair, seven years after her sister, Serena, held the position. Beyoncé was an honorary chair in 2013, and Kidman co-chaired in 2003 and 2005.

Wintour oversees the annual fundraiser, which last year brought a record $31 million to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

A gala host committee has also been announced and will chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, and including musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith and Yseult; dancer Misty Copeland; actors Teyana Taylor, Elizabeth Debicki, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Dunham; basketball player A'ja Wilson; models Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Lauren Wasser; Vogue editor Chloe Malle; and artist Anna Weyant,

open image in gallery Beyoncé will be among the co-chairs for the 2026 Met Gala ( 2024 Invision )

The dress code for the 4 May gala is yet to be announced, but will align with the theme of "Costume Art," revealed last month as the institute's next spring exhibit. This exhibit aims to celebrate "the dressed body" in art through the centuries, pairing garments with objects from across the museum to show fashion’s long intertwining with different art forms.

Max Hollein, the museum’s CEO and director, noted last month: "It’s a show that can really live in fascinating ways at the museum and can pull from all different areas of our collection — paintings, sculpture, drawings."

Overseen by Andrew Bolton, the institute’s curator in charge, the exhibition will be organised thematically by different body types, including the "Naked Body," the "Classical Body," and less traditional themes like the "Pregnant Body" and the "Aging Body."

The "Costume Art" exhibit will also inaugurate a new, expansive gallery space. The 1,115 square metre (12,000 square feet) Conde M. Nast galleries, located off the museum’s Great Hall, will offer fashion a prominent platform and help control congestion at heavily attended exhibits.

Converted from the museum’s former retail store, this new area will house all spring Costume Institute exhibitions and other displays.

open image in gallery Venus Williams’ role marks her first time as a co-chair, seven years after her sister, Serena ( AP )

Andrew Bolton stated the new gallery space "will mark a pivotal moment for the department, one that acknowledges the critical role fashion plays not only within art history but also within contemporary culture."

Meanwhile, Venus Williams returned to competition in July at age 45 after nearly 18 months away from the tour, becoming the oldest player to play singles at the U.S. Open since 1981. Serena Williams recently dismissed the idea of her own return to tennis.

The Costume Art exhibition opens to the public on 10 May 2026, running until 10 January 2027.