Melania Trump teases White House holiday decorations
- Melania Trump is preparing for her first holiday season back in the White House following her husband's re-election in November 2024.
- She recently posted a video on X showing her placing a gold ornament, indicating that preparations for the White House Christmas decorations are underway.
- Her previous holiday decorations, notably the 2018 red trees, drew significant criticism from the public.
- A leaked 2020 recording revealed Melania complaining about her Christmas decorating duties and connecting them to the issue of separated children at the border.
- Earlier this year, Melania sought volunteers, including musical groups and decorators, to assist with the White House holiday season, with participants expected to cover their own travel and expenses.