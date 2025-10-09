Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Melania Trump teases White House holiday decorations

Melania unveils her final White House Christmas decorations
  • Melania Trump is preparing for her first holiday season back in the White House following her husband's re-election in November 2024.
  • She recently posted a video on X showing her placing a gold ornament, indicating that preparations for the White House Christmas decorations are underway.
  • Her previous holiday decorations, notably the 2018 red trees, drew significant criticism from the public.
  • A leaked 2020 recording revealed Melania complaining about her Christmas decorating duties and connecting them to the issue of separated children at the border.
  • Earlier this year, Melania sought volunteers, including musical groups and decorators, to assist with the White House holiday season, with participants expected to cover their own travel and expenses.
