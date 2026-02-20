Iconic Melania Trump gown now on display at famous museum

Melania Trump‘s iconic white and black inaugural ball gown is now on display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

It marks her second donation to the First Ladies Collection, continuing a long-standing tradition of first ladies turning over their inaugural gowns.

The ensemble is a strapless white and black-trimmed sheath and a black neckpiece, designed by Herve Pierre, that she wore to her husband President Donald Trump’s second inaugural ball.

She described the gown as representing “50 years of education, experience, and wisdom” and a form of creative expression, adding that the colors “sets a mood rich with emotion.”

The first lady said it was “incredible” to see the gown on display as she visited the exhibit with Pierre, her longtime stylist and the designer of both of her gowns.