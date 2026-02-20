Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iconic Melania Trump gown now on display at famous museum

Melania and Donald Trump share first dance at Inaugural Ball

Melania Trump‘s iconic white and black inaugural ball gown is now on display at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.

It marks her second donation to the First Ladies Collection, continuing a long-standing tradition of first ladies turning over their inaugural gowns.

The ensemble is a strapless white and black-trimmed sheath and a black neckpiece, designed by Herve Pierre, that she wore to her husband President Donald Trump’s second inaugural ball.

She described the gown as representing “50 years of education, experience, and wisdom” and a form of creative expression, adding that the colors “sets a mood rich with emotion.”

The first lady said it was “incredible” to see the gown on display as she visited the exhibit with Pierre, her longtime stylist and the designer of both of her gowns.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in