Mel Gibson splits from longtime girlfriend after nine years
- Mel Gibson and his long-term girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, have reportedly separated.
- The Oscar winner, 69, and the screenwriter, 35, are said to have ended their relationship over a year ago.
- They will continue to co-parent their eight-year-old son, Lars, following the separation.
- In a joint statement to People magazine, they expressed sadness but highlighted their blessing of a beautiful son and commitment to co-parenting.
- The couple first met in 2014 and welcomed Lars in 2017; Gibson has eight other children from previous relationships.