Meghan shares rare home video surprising Harry before Valentine’s Day

  • The Duchess of Sussex surprised the Duke of Sussex with a gift from her company, As Ever, before Valentine's Day.
  • A rare home video shared on her Instagram account showed Meghan presenting a white chocolate bar to Harry in his office.
  • The Duke of Sussex reacted enthusiastically to the chocolate from his wife's brand.
  • The gift is part of Meghan's As Ever range, which recently launched an expanded collaboration with Compartés chocolates.
  • The collaboration with Compartés chocolates features four different flavours.
