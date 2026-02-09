Meghan shares rare home video surprising Harry before Valentine’s Day
- The Duchess of Sussex surprised the Duke of Sussex with a gift from her company, As Ever, before Valentine's Day.
- A rare home video shared on her Instagram account showed Meghan presenting a white chocolate bar to Harry in his office.
- The Duke of Sussex reacted enthusiastically to the chocolate from his wife's brand.
- The gift is part of Meghan's As Ever range, which recently launched an expanded collaboration with Compartés chocolates.
- The collaboration with Compartés chocolates features four different flavours.
