McDonald’s announces menu shake-up as Happy Meal item is axed

McDonalds reveal new Chicken Big Mac
  • McDonald's has confirmed that it is discontinuing the Fish Fingers Happy Meal.
  • The item was reportedly not selling in sufficient numbers, leading to its removal from the menu.
  • The fast-food chain is introducing new Happy Meal options, including a McFish Happy Meal, similar to the Filet-O-Fish but without tartar sauce, and a Mayo Chicken Happy Meal.
  • This change is part of a broader menu shake-up, which also sees the removal of Fish Bites.
  • McDonald's is simultaneously launching its Christmas menu, featuring new items like the Double Big Tasty, Cheesy Chicken Stack, and a Grinch-themed festive range.

