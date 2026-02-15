Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stranger Things star gets married in surprise Valentine’s Day ceremony

Ethan Hawke has urged his daughter Maya Hawke to move on from Stranger Things
  • Stranger Things star Maya Hawke married singer Christian Lee Hutson in a surprise Valentine's Day ceremony in New York City.
  • Several of her Stranger Things co-stars, including Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin, attended the black-tie wedding.
  • Maya's parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, were also present, with Ethan Hawke walking his daughter down the aisle.
  • The bride wore a ruffly white gown with a feathered coat and an old-fashioned veil, while the groom wore a classic tuxedo.
  • Hawke, known for her role as Robin Buckley in Stranger Things, met Hutson through her music career, with whom she has collaborated on several albums.
