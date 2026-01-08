NFL star sues ex-wife over genitals remark on livestream
- Former NFL player Matt Kalil is suing his ex-wife, Haley, over comments she made on a livestream regarding his genitalia, which he claims implied it was a primary factor in their 2022 divorce.
- Haley allegedly stated that his genitals were like “two Coke cans, maybe even a third” and that sexual intercourse with him would leave her “in tears.”
- Kalil's lawsuit claims these “degrading and deeply personal statements” caused distress to him, his new wife Keilani Asmus, and his family, and disrupted his attempts to step back from the limelight.
- Haley has expressed shock and hurt over the lawsuit, stating that she believes “the truth is in the original live stream” and that she also spoke highly of him during the conversation.
- Kalil is seeking $75,000 in damages and a jury trial, alleging his ex-wife received “substantial financial benefit” from her “invasive commentary” on their sex life.