Matcha cocktails cannot erase alcohol’s negative health effects, expert says
- Matcha cocktails have become a popular trend, with drinkers opting for them over espresso martinis in the belief they offer a healthier night out.
- Matcha is known for its perceived health benefits, including relaxation, reduced inflammation and a more natural energy boost compared to coffee.
- However, experts caution that adding matcha to alcohol does not negate the harmful effects of alcohol on the body, such as damage to the brain, liver, and heart.
- Dietitian-nutritionist Lauren Manaker stated that while matcha has benefits, mixing it with alcohol still means consuming a substance detrimental to health.
- Additionally, excessive consumption of matcha itself can lead to issues like insomnia and an upset stomach, and it may inhibit iron absorption, particularly for vegans and vegetarians.