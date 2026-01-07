Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Martin Lewis shares council tax advice that saved billpayer £6,000

Martin Lewis’ simple council tax band check wins £6,000 refund for viewer
  • Financial expert Martin Lewis shared council tax advice that resulted in an ITV viewer receiving a £6,000 refund.
  • The viewer successfully challenged their council tax band after following Lewis's guidance on his Money Show Live programme.
  • Lewis's Money Saving Expert estimates that approximately 400,000 households in the UK could potentially lower their council tax bands.
  • His advice involves checking if your property's council tax band is higher than similar neighbouring properties.
  • Billpayers should also verify their property's value in 1991, as council tax bands are based on valuations from that year, and only challenge if both checks indicate a discrepancy to avoid unintended consequences for neighbours.
