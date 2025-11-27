Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan reveal Christmas decorations at Essex home
- Mark Wright shared a glimpse of the lavish Christmas decorations at his and Michelle Keegan's home.
- The couple is preparing for their first festive season with their baby daughter.
- Wright and Keegan welcomed their first child, Palma, in March 2025.
- In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Wright stated that this year's celebrations would be "extra special."
- The decorations feature wreaths, ribbons cascading down the entrance, and a huge Christmas tree adorned with lights and baubles.