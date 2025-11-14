Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Nick Cannon’s daughter says she has ‘one brother’ in comment about 10 other siblings

Nick Cannon And His 12 Children
  • Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe, clarified her sibling relationships on Instagram, stating she has one brother, Moroccan, and other younger half-siblings from her father, Nick Cannon.
  • Cannon has a total of 12 children with six different women, including Monroe and Moroccan with Carey.
  • Carey expressed a preference not to discuss Nick Cannon, stating it is “best if I don't talk about him” in a recent interview.
  • Carey previously highlighted her efforts to be fair to her children, ensuring they have positive experiences with both her and their father despite their divorce.
  • Cannon stated he dislikes the term “co-parenting,” preferring “just parents,” and approaches raising his children with respect and compassion for each mother individually.
