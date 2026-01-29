The UK seaside town Madonna hails a ‘dream’
- Madonna praised the Kent seaside town of Margate, describing it as “like a dream” and energised by creativity, during her second reported visit in three months.
- The Queen of Pop shared her positive experience on Instagram with her 20 million followers, highlighting the town's thriving arts scene.
- She commended Turner Prize winner Dame Tracey Emin's “remarkable” artist residency programme in Margate, which supports young artists.
- Madonna also revealed that Margate is home to her favourite Italian restaurant, which she chose not to name to prevent it from becoming overcrowded.
- Her visit and social media posts have brought further fame to Margate, which has seen an impressive revival and an influx of creatives in recent years.