Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lululemon halts sales of new line after ‘initial guest feedback’

Lululemon stops online US sales of its Get Low leggings
Lululemon stops online US sales of its Get Low leggings (Getty)
  • Lululemon has temporarily halted online sales of its new 'Get Low' leggings collection in North America.
  • The decision was made after customers complained that the leggings' fabric was see-through, especially when squatting or bending.
  • A Lululemon spokesperson said the pause is to ”better understand some initial guest feedback” and provide ”product education”.
  • Despite the online suspension, the 'Get Low' collection remains available for purchase in Lululemon stores across North America.
  • The leggings are also still being sold online in other markets, including Europe.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in