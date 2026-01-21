Lululemon halts sales of new line after ‘initial guest feedback’
- Lululemon has temporarily halted online sales of its new 'Get Low' leggings collection in North America.
- The decision was made after customers complained that the leggings' fabric was see-through, especially when squatting or bending.
- A Lululemon spokesperson said the pause is to ”better understand some initial guest feedback” and provide ”product education”.
- Despite the online suspension, the 'Get Low' collection remains available for purchase in Lululemon stores across North America.
- The leggings are also still being sold online in other markets, including Europe.