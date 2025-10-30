Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Love Island winner left confused by £1,200 bill after moving to UK

American Love Island star baffled by £1,200 bill after moving to UK
  • American Love Island star Toni Laites expressed shock after receiving a £1,200 council tax bill.
  • The bill came just five days after she moved to the UK.
  • Laites, who won the 2025 series, questioned the concept of council tax on TikTok, asking "what is a council tax" and suggesting the UK was "making s*** up".
  • She highlighted the bill's equivalent of $1,500 US dollars and expressed frustration at being taxed so soon after her arrival.
  • The 25-year-old had recently been granted a visa, having previously divided her time between London and Las Vegas since her win in August.
