American Love Island star baffled by £1,200 bill after moving to UK

An American Love Island star was left shocked when she received a £1,200 bill just days after moving to the UK.

Toni Laites, who won the 2025 series back in August, took to TikTok to ask her followers “what is a council tax”, adding that she thinks the UK “just be making s*** up”.

“Who is the council and why are they charging me 1,200 pounds? That's like 1,500 US dollars.

“I've been here for five days, y'all couldn't let me get settled in or anything before you start taxing? Damn.”

It comes after the 25-year-old was finally granted a visa after splitting her time since winning between London and Las Vegas,