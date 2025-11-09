Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Lorraine Kelly helped Davina McCall catch breast cancer early

Davina McCall reveals breast cancer diagnosis after finding lump five weeks ago
  • Davina McCall, 58, revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in October.
  • She was prompted to get a lump checked by doctors after seeing posters for Lorraine Kelly's 'Change+Check' campaign while working on 'The Masked Singer'.
  • McCall said the cancer was caught “very, very early”, with doctors confirming “margins are clear” after her surgery.
  • Responding to the news, Kelly said: “I’m sending Davina all my love. She’s been through such a lot, and she’s such a terrific woman”.
  • Both McCall and Kelly highlighted the importance of regular self-checks and prioritising mammogram appointments for early detection.
