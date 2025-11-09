How Lorraine Kelly helped Davina McCall catch breast cancer early
- Davina McCall, 58, revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in October.
- She was prompted to get a lump checked by doctors after seeing posters for Lorraine Kelly's 'Change+Check' campaign while working on 'The Masked Singer'.
- McCall said the cancer was caught “very, very early”, with doctors confirming “margins are clear” after her surgery.
- Responding to the news, Kelly said: “I’m sending Davina all my love. She’s been through such a lot, and she’s such a terrific woman”.
- Both McCall and Kelly highlighted the importance of regular self-checks and prioritising mammogram appointments for early detection.