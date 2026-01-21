Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lorraine star rushed to hospital as presenter left ‘worried’

Lorraine star rushed to hospital with fears of heart attack
  • Dr Hilary Jones was rushed to Pembury Hospital in Kent over Christmas following a health scare.
  • He was diagnosed with pneumonia and pericarditis, an inflammation of the lining around the heart that causes chest pain.
  • Initially, doctors suspected he had suffered a heart attack, but this was later correctly identified as pericarditis.
  • Speaking on Tuesday's Lorraine, Dr Jones described the experience as an "eventful festive period" and a "bit of a scare".
  • He reassured Lorraine Kelly and the programme's team that he is now "absolutely fine" after the incident.
In full

