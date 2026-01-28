Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When Kpop Demon Hunter dolls will hit shelves as pre-sale gets underway

Fans can pre-order the American Girl KPop Demon Hunters collection on AmericanGirl.com
Fans can pre-order the American Girl KPop Demon Hunters collection on AmericanGirl.com (Mattel)
  • KPop Demon Hunters fans can now preorder new Mattel dolls inspired by the hit series, and toy collections based on the film are expected to be released throughout the year.
  • The animated feature became Netflix's most popular film with over 500 million views, a popularity Mattel initially underestimated, missing the holiday shopping season.
  • The new toys, including singing dolls and items across brands like American Girl, Polly Pocket and UNO, will begin rolling out this summer, with some products available in autumn.
  • Roberto Stanichi, Mattel’s chief global brand officer, stated the company believes the franchise has "evergreen potential" and will release various assortments.
  • This initiative is part of Mattel's broader strategy to reposition itself as a global entertainment player, leveraging its intellectual properties through Hollywood collaborations, following the success of the Barbie film.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in