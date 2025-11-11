940,000 bottles of popular booze recalled from Costco
- Costco has issued a recall for nearly one million bottles of its Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene due to a "laceration hazard".
- Over 940,000 bottles were recalled on 6 November after reports of glass bottles shattering or breaking, with at least one customer sustaining a laceration.
- Consumers who purchased the green bottles with purple foil and label, sold between April and August 2025, are advised not to open them.
- Instead, customers should safely dispose of the prosecco bottles by wrapping them in paper towels or a plastic bag and contacting Ethica Wines for a full refund.
- This marks the second recall for the same product, which is made in Italy and imported by F&F Fine Wines International Inc., following a similar warning in September.