Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

King Charles left with frothy Guinness moustache as he pours the ‘perfect pint’

King Charles pulls 'perfect pint' as he opens new Guinness brewery in London
  • King Charles III visited the new Guinness brewery in London, where he poured a "perfect pint".
  • On Thursday, the monarch officially opened the new £73 million 'Guinness Open Gate Brewery London' in Covent Garden.
  • The new facility is designed to produce a range of beers and serve as a new tourist attraction in the capital.
  • After sipping his pint, which left him with a frothy moustache, King Charles remarked that "it is great stuff".
  • This engagement marked one of his first public appearances since the announcement that his cancer treatment is being scaled back.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in