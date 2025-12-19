King Charles left with frothy Guinness moustache as he pours the ‘perfect pint’
- King Charles III visited the new Guinness brewery in London, where he poured a "perfect pint".
- On Thursday, the monarch officially opened the new £73 million 'Guinness Open Gate Brewery London' in Covent Garden.
- The new facility is designed to produce a range of beers and serve as a new tourist attraction in the capital.
- After sipping his pint, which left him with a frothy moustache, King Charles remarked that "it is great stuff".
- This engagement marked one of his first public appearances since the announcement that his cancer treatment is being scaled back.