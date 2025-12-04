Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kim Kardashian opens up about ex-husband’s disbelief after robbery

8 convicted of robbing Kim Kardashian in Paris
  • Kim Kardashian testified in court earlier this year about a violent 2016 robbery in Paris, where she claimed nine individuals stole $10 million in jewelry from her hotel room.
  • Kardashian recounted that men dressed as police officers and wearing masks demanded her diamond ring before tying her up during the incident.
  • She revealed that her ex-husband, Kanye West, accused her of faking the robbery for a TV show, which she described as a deeply hurtful betrayal.
  • Kardashian expressed relief that the trial concluded, validating her experience after facing public skepticism about the incident.
  • Following the court proceedings in May, eight people were found guilty in connection with the heist.
