Sharon Osbourne defends Kelly against online trolls after Ozzy’s death

Sharon Osbourne hits out at critics of daughter Kelly's weight loss after Ozzy's death
  • Sharon Osbourne defended her daughter Kelly Osbourne's weight loss during her first television interview since Ozzy Osbourne's death.
  • Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on 10 December 2025, Sharon described critics of Kelly's weight loss as 'unhappy' and 'jealous'.
  • Sharon explained that Kelly has struggled to eat since her father, Ozzy Osbourne, passed away in July.
  • Kelly Osbourne had previously addressed social media comments suggesting she used Ozempic for weight loss.
  • Kelly stated that her weight loss was a result of grief, telling critics, 'My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can.'
In full

