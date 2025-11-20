Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Karoline Leavitt admits parents struggled to accept her 60-year-old husband

Who is Karoline Leavitt?
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, discussed her unconventional marriage to Nicholas Riccio, 60, who is 32 years older than her.
  • The couple married in January, days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration, and welcomed their son, Niko, in July 2024.
  • Leavitt admitted her parents initially found the age gap challenging, particularly as her mother is younger than Riccio, but later accepted him.
  • She described Riccio as an introverted, private real estate developer from New Hampshire and a very hands-on father.
  • Leavitt met Riccio in 2022 through a mutual friend while she was campaigning for a congressional seat in New Hampshire.
