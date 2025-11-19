Karoline Leavitt admits 32-year age gap with husband Nicholas Riccio is ‘very unusual’
White House press secretary said telling her parents about her relationship was a ‘challenging conversation’
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is aware that her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is unconventional.
Leavitt, 28, known for her no-nonsense press briefings, married her 60-year-old husband this past January, just days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The couple, who got engaged in 2023, share one son, Niko, born in July 2024.
During a new interview on the Pod Force One with Miranda Devine podcast, Leavitt agreed with the host that her marriage was “unusual.”
When bluntly asked, “Could you not find boys your own age, who are as mature?” the Republican replied, laughing, “Honestly, no, if you want to know the truth.”
The pair first met in 2022 through a mutual friend, when Leavitt was running for a congressional seat in her home state of New Hampshire. She ultimately lost the election to Democrat Chris Pappas.
“He is amazing,” Leavitt gushed of Riccio. “He’s a self-made man, which I respect... He’s built his career, so he’s in a place where he can support me in mine.”
Still, Leavitt admitted that her parents had a tough time accepting her husband, likely due to the fact that her mother is younger than Riccio.
“But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them,” Leavitt explained.
“And now we're all friends. I mean, it's a typical family relationship. My husband has such respect for my parents and the way that they raised me, and we all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit.”
