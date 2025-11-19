Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is aware that her 32-year age gap with her husband, Nicholas Riccio, is unconventional.

Leavitt, 28, known for her no-nonsense press briefings, married her 60-year-old husband this past January, just days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The couple, who got engaged in 2023, share one son, Niko, born in July 2024.

During a new interview on the Pod Force One with Miranda Devine podcast, Leavitt agreed with the host that her marriage was “unusual.”

When bluntly asked, “Could you not find boys your own age, who are as mature?” the Republican replied, laughing, “Honestly, no, if you want to know the truth.”

The pair first met in 2022 through a mutual friend, when Leavitt was running for a congressional seat in her home state of New Hampshire. She ultimately lost the election to Democrat Chris Pappas.

open image in gallery White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt married her husband Nicholas Riccio in January 2025, just days before President Donald Trump's inauguration ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Leavitt, 28, is known for her no-nonsense press briefings ( AP )

“He is amazing,” Leavitt gushed of Riccio. “He’s a self-made man, which I respect... He’s built his career, so he’s in a place where he can support me in mine.”

Still, Leavitt admitted that her parents had a tough time accepting her husband, likely due to the fact that her mother is younger than Riccio.

“But then, of course, once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man, and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them,” Leavitt explained.

“And now we're all friends. I mean, it's a typical family relationship. My husband has such respect for my parents and the way that they raised me, and we all have a lot of fun together when they come to visit.”

More to come