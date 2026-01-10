Television presenter Josie Gibson shares hidden health struggle
- Television presenter Josie Gibson has revealed she has been diagnosed with Lipedema, a chronic condition.
- The This Morning star received her diagnosis last year.
- Gibson shared the news in an Instagram video on Friday, stating she is "constantly fighting" her genetics.
- Lipedema is described by the NHS as a long-term condition where fat and connective tissue build up in the legs, hips, and sometimes arms.
- She aims to inspire others by sharing her experience with the condition.