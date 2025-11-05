John Lewis advert singer Alison Limerick admits she hid the news from her family
- Alison Limerick, whose 1990 song "Where Love Lives" features in the John Lewis 2025 Christmas advert, kept her involvement a secret from her family.
- The musician revealed on Good Morning Britain that her family only discovered her role on the morning of the advert's release.
- Limerick stated she "squealed" upon learning her track had been chosen for the iconic festive campaign.
- She was "sworn to secrecy" for four months, finding it challenging to keep the news from her relatives.
- The advert depicts a teenage son gifting his father a vinyl record of Limerick's club hit to reconnect through music.