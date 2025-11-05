Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Lewis advert singer Alison Limerick admits she hid the news from her family

John Lewis Christmas advert's singer Alison Limerick makes confession
  • Alison Limerick, whose 1990 song "Where Love Lives" features in the John Lewis 2025 Christmas advert, kept her involvement a secret from her family.
  • The musician revealed on Good Morning Britain that her family only discovered her role on the morning of the advert's release.
  • Limerick stated she "squealed" upon learning her track had been chosen for the iconic festive campaign.
  • She was "sworn to secrecy" for four months, finding it challenging to keep the news from her relatives.
  • The advert depicts a teenage son gifting his father a vinyl record of Limerick's club hit to reconnect through music.
