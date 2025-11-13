Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The full list of destinations Jet2 will fly to from Gatwick in summer 2026

Jet2 is launching flights from Gatwick in 2026
Jet2 is launching flights from Gatwick in 2026 (Getty/iStock)
  • Jet2 will begin scheduled flights from London Gatwick Airport in March 2026, having secured slots for six aircraft.
  • The airline plans to operate Airbus A321neo planes to key holiday destinations across Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece, Turkey, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, and Malta.
  • This expansion will significantly increase competition at Gatwick, pitting Jet2 against major carriers including easyJet, British Airways, Tui, and Wizz Air.
  • Jet2's chief executive, Steve Heapy, views this as a unique opportunity for growth, though the company does not anticipate profitability at Gatwick until the financial year 2029.
  • Aviation analysts suggest the heightened competition is likely to benefit consumers with lower prices and better flight times, despite potential impacts on existing airlines' profitability.
  • The full list of destinations Jet2 will fly to from Gatwick in summer 2026
    • Fuerteventura, Spain
    • Gran Canaria, Spain
    • Lanzarote, Spain
    • Tenerife, Spain
    • Ibiza, Spain
    • Majorca, Spain
    • Menorca, Spain
    • Alicante, Spain
    • Girona, Spain
    • Malaga, Spain
    • Reus, Spain
    • Faro, Portugal
    • Antalya, Turkey
    • Corfu, Greece
    • Crete, Greece
    • Kalamata, Greece
    • Kefalonia, Greece
    • Kos, Greece
    • Halkidiki, Greece
    • Preveza, Greece
    • Rhodes, Greece
    • Skiathos, Greece
    • Zante, Greece
    • Malta
    • Naples, Italy
    • Verona, Italy
    • Paphos, Cyprus
    • Pula, Croatia
    • Bourgas, Bulgaria
