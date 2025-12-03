Jessie J shares powerful explanation for breaking Royal protocol
- Jessie J explained why she broke royal protocol by hugging Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance last month.
- Despite being advised against it, Jessie J hugged Kate as a gesture of solidarity, acknowledging their shared public experiences with cancer.
- Jessie J, diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in April, stated she saw Kate as "mom to mom, human to human" during their interaction.
- Kate Middleton was diagnosed with an unknown form of cancer in March 2024 and has since confirmed she is in remission after preventative chemotherapy.
- Both women have openly discussed their cancer journeys, with Jessie J confirming her breast cancer is "all gone" after surgery and Kate highlighting the impact on her family.