Jessie J on the moment she broke royal protocol to hug Kate
- Singer Jessie J, real name Jessica Cornish, discussed her breast cancer diagnosis and recovery on Good Morning America.
- When she was asked when she first realised “something was wrong”, she said she discovered a lump and, after initial reassurance, insisted on further investigation due to an achy arm and pins and needles, leading to a biopsy that confirmed early-stage cancer in April.
- Jessie J underwent a mastectomy and breast reconstruction, confirming her cancer is now “all gone” and she did not require chemotherapy.
- She also spoke about hugging Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance, despite being briefed not to break royal protocol.
- The singer explained the hug was a spontaneous gesture of connection between two mothers who have publicly experienced cancer.