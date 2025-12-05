Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jessie J on the moment she broke royal protocol to hug Kate

  • Singer Jessie J, real name Jessica Cornish, discussed her breast cancer diagnosis and recovery on Good Morning America.
  • When she was asked when she first realised “something was wrong”, she said she discovered a lump and, after initial reassurance, insisted on further investigation due to an achy arm and pins and needles, leading to a biopsy that confirmed early-stage cancer in April.
  • Jessie J underwent a mastectomy and breast reconstruction, confirming her cancer is now “all gone” and she did not require chemotherapy.
  • She also spoke about hugging Kate Middleton at the Royal Variety Performance, despite being briefed not to break royal protocol.
  • The singer explained the hug was a spontaneous gesture of connection between two mothers who have publicly experienced cancer.
