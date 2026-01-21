This Morning viewer credits presenter with saving her life
- An ITV viewer, Debra Lamb, credited This Morning's Dr Nighat Arif with saving her life after recognising ovarian cancer symptoms discussed on the programme.
- Lamb, 62, was subsequently diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.
- Her diagnosis led to the discovery that she and several family members carried the BRCA gene.
- This revelation prompted a cousin's early-stage breast cancer diagnosis and a niece's preventative surgery.
- Dr Nighat surprised Lamb in the studio, leading to an emotional reunion and a discussion about the importance of health segments on the show.