This Morning viewer credits presenter with saving her life

This Morning star left emotional as viewer credits her with saving her life
  • An ITV viewer, Debra Lamb, credited This Morning's Dr Nighat Arif with saving her life after recognising ovarian cancer symptoms discussed on the programme.
  • Lamb, 62, was subsequently diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer.
  • Her diagnosis led to the discovery that she and several family members carried the BRCA gene.
  • This revelation prompted a cousin's early-stage breast cancer diagnosis and a niece's preventative surgery.
  • Dr Nighat surprised Lamb in the studio, leading to an emotional reunion and a discussion about the importance of health segments on the show.
