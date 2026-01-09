Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Phone charger recall issued for gadgets sold at two major US retailers

The recall covers Isla Rae brand magnetic wireless chargers sold nationwide between June 2024 and November 2025 (file photo)
The recall covers Isla Rae brand magnetic wireless chargers sold nationwide between June 2024 and November 2025 (file photo) (Getty Images)
  • Over 13,000 Isla Rae magnetic wireless phone chargers sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls are being recalled in the United States.
  • Safety officials have warned of potential explosion, fire, and burn hazards associated with the products, though no injuries have been reported so far.
  • The affected chargers, sold between June 2024 and November 2025 for around $15, are purple, white, and pink, with specific model numbers RM5PBMDP, RM5PBMSL, and RM5PBMPW.
  • Approximately 13,200 units were sold in the US and an additional 7,000 in Canada.
  • Consumers are advised to stop using the chargers immediately, register for a refund, and dispose of them safely in designated lithium-ion battery collection boxes or through hazardous waste centers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in