Adam Peaty changes his name after feud-hit wedding to Holly Ramsey
- Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty married Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, at Bath Abbey on Saturday.
- Following the wedding, Peaty updated his Instagram profile to display the name "Adam Ramsay Peaty".
- The ceremony was notable for the absence of Peaty's parents, reportedly due to a family rift stemming from his mother, Caroline, not being invited to Holly's hen do.
- Caroline Peaty expressed her profound hurt in an interview, stating she felt "cut out" and that her family was "broken" by the situation.
- The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Sir David and Victoria Beckham, Dan Walker, and Sara Davies, who commended the event and the catering.