Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Adam Peaty changes his name after feud-hit wedding to Holly Ramsey

Holly Ramsay arrives for star-studded wedding
  • Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty married Holly Ramsay, daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, at Bath Abbey on Saturday.
  • Following the wedding, Peaty updated his Instagram profile to display the name "Adam Ramsay Peaty".
  • The ceremony was notable for the absence of Peaty's parents, reportedly due to a family rift stemming from his mother, Caroline, not being invited to Holly's hen do.
  • Caroline Peaty expressed her profound hurt in an interview, stating she felt "cut out" and that her family was "broken" by the situation.
  • The wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Sir David and Victoria Beckham, Dan Walker, and Sara Davies, who commended the event and the catering.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in