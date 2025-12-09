Holly Hagan reflects on ‘selfish’ choice she made as sister Darci was dying
- Holly Hagan revealed her younger sister, Darci, died in October following an accidental drug overdose.
- Appearing on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Hagan discussed her family's decision to donate Darci’s heart.
- Hagan described the decision as 'selfish,' explaining they wanted to be able to say Darci had saved a life.
- Three weeks after Darci's death, the family discovered her heart had successfully saved a woman’s life.
- Hagan stated it was an 'honour' for her family to have been part of the organ donation.