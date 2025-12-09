Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Holly Hagan reflects on 'selfish' choice she made as sister Darci was dying

Holly Hagan opens up on ‘selfish decision’ after sister Darci's death
  • Holly Hagan revealed her younger sister, Darci, died in October following an accidental drug overdose.
  • Appearing on Paul C Brunson’s We Need To Talk podcast, Hagan discussed her family's decision to donate Darci’s heart.
  • Hagan described the decision as 'selfish,' explaining they wanted to be able to say Darci had saved a life.
  • Three weeks after Darci's death, the family discovered her heart had successfully saved a woman’s life.
  • Hagan stated it was an 'honour' for her family to have been part of the organ donation.
In full

