Foods to add to your diet for healthier skin
- A nutritious diet is crucial for combating acne and maintaining overall skin health, as confirmed by dermatologists and dietitians.
- Salmon, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, helps preserve collagen, keeping skin firm, hydrated and protected from environmental damage.
- Avocados, packed with vitamins K, C, and E, contribute to increased skin firmness and can also serve as an effective moisturizer.
- Bell peppers, particularly yellow varieties, are high in vitamin C, which boosts collagen production and reduces dark spots, while carotenoids offer sun protection.
- Leafy greens like spinach, along with strawberries, provide essential vitamins and antioxidants that stimulate collagen, improve skin oxygenation and offer anti-inflammatory benefits.